ADVERTISEMENT

Notes on official visitors

JRowland

JRowland

All Region
Staff
May 29, 2001
37,251
7,118
113
Players have been returning to their respective homes via flights after a weekend of official visits at the Heights.

I've been able to connect with three of the players so far.

First things first, I'm logging a futurecast for Michigan ATH Desman Stephens. Don't know a timetable and don't want to count chickens before they hatch, but from everything I've heard there was a lot of mutual interest here. Really one of the most fascinating players in the entire 2024 class because he's about 6'3, 220, and can play safety and linebacker.

Jiquan Sanks from Alabama and Camren Campbell from Florida are both corners and the highlight of their visit was Jeff Hafley. They were kind of amazed at how present Hafley was at everything they did. Most head coaches are just "closers" as recruiters, but Hafley is there every step of the process and his track record coaching top shelf DBs and also his personal involvement has BC right in the thick of it with both players.

Sanks does still plan to take OVs to Indiana and Cincinnati, and Campbell will still be at Michigan State, but both players said their opinions of BC improved a lot and the trips far exceeded their expectations.
 
  • Like
Reactions: popester, bmanning2000, cape ann eagle and 5 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

K

Official spring ball schedule

Replies
12
Views
768
The Eagles Nest
mod12a
M
shermy4422

2024 NFL Draft

Replies
126
Views
3K
The Eagles Nest
Eagles1999
E
bscrich

Birdball Irish Weekend Series

Replies
20
Views
1K
The Eagles Nest
Eagle Diesel
E
H

State of BC Athletics

Replies
12
Views
1K
The Eagles Nest
shermy4422
shermy4422
K

HOCKEY EAST 2023-24 ALL-ROOKIE TEAM

Replies
0
Views
877
BC Hockey
Kevin84
K
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today