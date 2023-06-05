Notes on official visitors

Players have been returning to their respective homes via flights after a weekend of official visits at the Heights.



I've been able to connect with three of the players so far.



First things first, I'm logging a futurecast for Michigan ATH Desman Stephens. Don't know a timetable and don't want to count chickens before they hatch, but from everything I've heard there was a lot of mutual interest here. Really one of the most fascinating players in the entire 2024 class because he's about 6'3, 220, and can play safety and linebacker.



Jiquan Sanks from Alabama and Camren Campbell from Florida are both corners and the highlight of their visit was Jeff Hafley. They were kind of amazed at how present Hafley was at everything they did. Most head coaches are just "closers" as recruiters, but Hafley is there every step of the process and his track record coaching top shelf DBs and also his personal involvement has BC right in the thick of it with both players.



Sanks does still plan to take OVs to Indiana and Cincinnati, and Campbell will still be at Michigan State, but both players said their opinions of BC improved a lot and the trips far exceeded their expectations.