Notes from Bill O'Brien on ACC Network

We'll have more on everything Boston College from its Wednesday spot at ACC Media Days but here are notes from head coach Bill O'Brien's talk and answers at the main podium from the event.



** O'Brien said he's had a great time reconnecting with lots of people in the league including Wes Durham and people from his past.



** Says last year with the Patriots ended and he wanted to do the right thing for his family relative to his career. The best decision at the time was to leave New England. Ryan Day offered him a great position at Ohio State and he was there for a month. Went to the Packers as DC but this job opened and he grew up a half hour from here. His wife's a BC grad and some of his best friends went there so it was a natural fit. He loves doing the work every day. "I'm 54-years old and I'm really enjoying this part of my career."



** It was noted that O'Brien has had many types of quarterbacks. "I think Tommy's one of the most improved guys on our team," O'Brien said. Noted he made some great passes and made some big plays but has really improved as a passer in the six months they've been there. Had a great summer and is ready for training camp. They don't want to reel him in but they need to make him progress as a passer and feel like they have skill players who need the ball. He's directing the offense well and understands it. One of the things he does best is "make off schedule plays". Thinking about CFB and the NFL today those plays are big so you can't take those away from him.



** What does passing improvement look like? Combination: Footwork has improved. O'Brien thinks his knowledge of coverages improved. Spin it to the back if something doesn't show. Throw it away. He's making better decisions. He understands protections better which is important in the ACC with a variety of defenses.



** On the helmet/communication, he said the rhythm of the game will be positively impacted. More plays can be run. O'Brien said it gives the coach the ability to tell the player that things might happen during the play. Just alert him to things that could happen.



** Noted Tim Lewis has had a lot of different experiences. Has a great connection with the players. It will be a very versatile package. Three and four man looks up front. Better depth at some positions than others. Certain packages for certain players and have to call them at the right time. Expects they will be able to attack from different ways.



** O'Brien noted the defense struggled early in the spring but made strides and won the spring game so that's encouraging.



** O'Brien loves the connection with the players from the head coaching seat. If you do it the right way you can have a major impact on players' lives. At Penn State and with the Texans he had an impact and he missed that. He liked being in front of the team every day and connecting with guys, learning about them and their families, and things they need to get better at.



** On the offensive line, O'Brien said he really likes it. "I think we have depth. We have two really good starting tackles. We've got a great center who's here with us...At the guard position I think there will be some competition. We have Logan Taylor at one guard... brings a toughness, a versatility... and there will be a competition between Allick, Conley, Cline, etc." Thinks it's one of the strengths of the team and expects a strong training camp.



** Asked about the secondary, O'Brien said they have two really good starting corners in Tucker and Jackson. Have a chance to play on Sundays. They can play man and zone. He likes the safeties. Price is young and played some, he has potential. There are other younger players, Carter Davis had a good summer at corner. Cheek had a good summer at safety. Guys he isn't even mentioning will factor in. O'Brien said Hafley did a great job there. They have Tim Lewis and Brown both working with those guys now.



** Meets once a week with Blake James to brainstorm and discuss ideas. He works hard to make the program better and makes you feel like he's on your side.



** Recalled recruiting EJ Manuel out of high school as a smart guy who he offered very early. Showed that he could handle some things early on.