Football Recruiting Notes (3/12)

** Hamilton (Mass.) Pingree sent a group of players to BC for the start of practice. 2027 prospects Rex Braillard (6'3, 185) and Jake Medeiros (6'2, 280, iOL) are two of the guys who made it up.** This weekend BC will host a big offensive line visitor from the 2026 class. Shamaj Henry is a 6'8, 330-pound OT from Chester, Pennsylvania with offers from UMass and Temple.** A note on BC EDGE commit Mason Leak: The 6'5, 220-pound 2026 prospect will be attending Avon Old Farms in Connecticut for his next season. Syracuse and Wake were among his other offers, could end up being one of BC's more interesting signees.** Colten Lis will be visiting BC later this month during spring practice season. He's only a Class of 2028 prospect, so a freshman, at Pittston (Pa.) St. Thomas More. But he's already 6'6, 235 and picked up an offer from Syracuse recently.** 2028 linebacker Christian King (6'1, 220) from St. Thomas More will also be at Boston College later this month. Boston College, Syracuse, Bowling Green, and ECU have already offered. Tyson Mangual, a 6'2, 165-pound 2028 safety from St. Thomas More, will also make the trip.** 2028 in-state prospect Quinn Maguire, from Marblehead, is a 6'2, 255-pound interior defensive lineman who will be visiting BC on 3/15.** Class of 2028 receiver Jayden Fortes (5'9, 160) from Pawtucket, R.I., will be visiting BC this month.