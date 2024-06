Hearing De'Andre Cook & Syair Torrence are scheduled to visit this week/weekend. Not sure which guy is coming which day, but they're both going to be here this weekend. BC also has a big man camp on Wednesday and a 7-on-7 camp Thursday. Torrence is listed at 5'11, 194 out of Syracuse. He'd be another dynamic receiver in a growing list of them to recently join BC. Meanwhile, Cook is a 6'4, 258lb. edge out of Washington DC that Coach Vince could have some big plans for.