What NIU's Thomas Hammock said this week





** Hammock says BC has a good team. Dealt with some injuries up front last year but got some guys back and added nice transfers. Calls it a tremendous challenge. NIU started school this week and Monday was their first morning practice. Adjusting to a new routine but they expect to play their best on Saturday.



** They're looking to improve their complementary football in all three phases. He thinks they have a balanced team based on training camp. That's a big part of improvement. Last year defensively they were not good enough but the offense didn't put the defense in good situations. Estimates they gave up 4 PPG based on offense. Must flip the field, make field goals, and limit explosive plays. Playing a team game is a big focus for improvement.



** Believes they are ahead of where he expected they would be. It's been a physical camp and they have stayed healthy. The safer helmet cap has been helpful. They are fresh going into Week 1. Sometimes you can overtrain and you go in not as sharp as you need to be, "but I feel like we are peaking at the right time."



** NIU will be less predictable because they have more weapons this year. Rocky Lombardi has more guys he feels comfortable with and has built comfort with. That allows them to use the whole field, which you have to do in football. At the end of last year they were run dominant because of injuries but they can play any style they need to play right now.



** In camp the secondary has played the ball well. Their corners coach has come in and done a good job of teaching. He's changed the dynamic and the players believe. Their athletic ability is there but the finer details of how to play the position was lacking. They've had more picks in this training camp than any other camp they can remember.



** Anxious to get last year's bitter taste out of their mouths and thinks BC is the same. Believes Christian Mahogany is as good as any OL they've seen since he's been there. Points out Ryan O'Keefe is a tremendous athlete and BC has guys who can run. Two tight ends who can be effective in the passing game. They have a front four that changes the LOS and linebackers who play downhill. Long, athletic safeties and corners who can play man. Record is not indicative of the type of team BC has.



** NIU says they are not different schematically this year but more ability to change personnel and formations to create more advantages in the run game. The QB/WR skill they have gives them the ability to have a balanced offense.



** Davis Patterson is a 6'4 WR with a big catch radius who was added mid-year. Faster than expected, has the makings of a great target. They have some longer, athletic receiving threats who create matchup problems.



** NIU wanted to get longer and more athletic. Jaylen Johnson can go up and go get the ball. That opens up everything else. If you want to stack the box for the run game then they'll do something different offensively.



** Cornerbacks Jacob Finley and Amariyon Knighten have taken big steps forward. Took advantage of the four game rule and started some games. They've made tremendous jumps in the program. Sometimes you overlook players in your program for transfers and they won't do that. They will play the best players period. They want to create competition and depth via the portal but those two have made a jump. Finley is starting.



** 6'7 TE Chris Carter came in the summertime and has had to learn a lot quickly but he brings a lot to the table.



** You try to break down four games most weeks. They watched most of BC's season. Getting a feel for Emmett Morehead. They have some QB run game stuff in the package. The backup from UCF "is a young man we recruited... a tremendous athlete" they are expecting to make an impact. They're preparing for both quarterbacks to play and the differences they may present from one another.



** Jaden Dauphin has developed a lot. Originally a walk on and now voted a captain. Mike linebacker who makes all the calls. He has gained his voice through his play. He can get guys aligned into the right checks. Also excited about DaRon Gilbert a linebacker transfer from Lafayette College. They have four linebackers they feel gives them a chance to compete.



** Injuries are a part of the game but if you play scared chances are you'll be injured. The guys who are coming back from injury are 100% so they're going to let them play. No limitations.



** This is a great litmus test for NIU. Huskies are the underdogs - "good", he says. Players shouldn't feel any pressure. Go out there loose. If you play your best you can live with the results.



** First game looking for clean football. No pre-snap penalties. Have to protect the ball and tackle. BC has two really good short, thick runners with good balance and vision. Must tackle receivers on the perimeter. Have to play clean on special teams.