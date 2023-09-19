What Louisville coach Jeff Brohm said this week

** Brohm says BC played its best football on Saturday. Found a quarterback and had a chance to win against Florida State. UofL will have to have a good week of practice. Need to correct mistakes they made against IU. Must be more efficient in all three segments. Find a way to win and play as clean as possible are the goals.



** Based on the last game "they can play football." They're well coached and have made corrections. Sign of a good football team. The QB can run and make plays. Threw for a lot, ran for a lot against one of the top teams in the country. "We'll have our hands full, and we'll have to figure out ways to be efficient and clean things up as much as we can."



** On Castellanos, based on the last game he looked like a more athletic Russell Wilson. He can run around and make plays, throw it, can distribute it. Really good game against a good defense. He's playing well and confident. Can carry the team. Must find ways to disrupt him and account for him in the run game as well. Must challenge routes.



** The main things he's learned about UofL: The guys work hard. They scrap and find ways to win. They're not afraid to look in the mirror after the game. They play to the end. Without question, nothing's been perfect but these guys understand what it takes to win. When you're playing good football teams you can try to have a perfect game and make all the plays but that's not going to happen. The other team is good, too, and well coached. Just need to make a few more plays and score a few more points than them. Eliminate big mistakes, turnovers, not giving up big plays, being smart in how they play the game. Efficient on special teams. All those things matter. If you do that hopefully you have more points in the end. The game is about the small details. That's what matters.



** Happy they found a way to win. Try to narrow it down to a one-game season and not worry about anything else. Sometimes after a win you relax too much. You have to find a way to be hungry. To win conference games you have to play your best football every week.



** On Jack Plummer, Brohm said he works hard. Good leader. Really wants to win. In today's age of football there will be receivers slipping, guys missing a block, and have to make plays with your feet. Can't call the perfect play or have perfect execution every time. Must buy some time and allow guys to get open. He says 2-5 times a game Plummer has to take off and run on a pass play. If it's cleaner than that, great, they played a tremendous game. But has to use his feet. Made some good throws, had some drops. Has to be decisive enough and willing to run the football to get yards.



** RB Jawhar Johnson works hard, is very humble, very good teammate. He didn't practice as much last week and gutted it out. He's very talented with the ball. Needs to touch the ball, whether by air or in the gut. He stood out last week. Maurice and Isaac had good runs, they run hard. The o-line has come off the ball and knocked some people back. To be a good football team you have to be good at both passing and running. Won't be perfectly balanced but a defense is going to test you and make you throw it. They'll make you run it.



** Have some early injury losses but they've built some depth up in the secondary and that's helping them. They've had to step up. Devin Neal from Baylor gives it everything he has and is tough, high IQ, gives great effort. Cam Kelly transferred, got in late after time at UNC and UVA, took a while longer to get ready but he's fine.