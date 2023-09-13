What FSU coach Mike Norvell said this week

Notes from FSU HC Mike Norvell's meeting with the media at the start of the week with the Noles taking on the Eagles this weekend.







** FSU had a short week before its Week 2 game against USM. Norvell told the team it's an "identity" game coming off an emotional season-opener against LSU. Had a condensed schedule but guys played for 60 minutes. They played 102 players, the most Norvell has ever played in a game before. Guys could showcase where they are. Young players got extensive experience. They hope to build on that. The first string defense was dominant throughout. USM has a talented running back and some good skill guys but FSU's defensive front was great. Norvell thought communication on the back end was improved but they have to be better on 2-3 plays with certain adjustments. Great pass rushing forced quick throws.



** FSU offense had some missed opportunities against USM. Played maybe 50 snaps in the first half which is what they wanted to do. They wanted to work on tempo to wear USM down. Wanted to get into the second half and then establish the run game. Some great plays by guys out on the perimeter. There were disappointing moments but that margin of victory in spite of it is encouraging.



** Norvell notes they're opening ACC play on the road. BC is "tough, physical. Their offensive line, they've got a lot of guys back." Noted the injuries up front last year. BC will try to create movement up front. Thomas Castellanos is someone FSU recruited. They were looking at him as a RB/ATH as he was coming out. You see the playmaking ability he has. You absolutely have to work to contain him. Have a couple of guys who can create separation on the perimeter. Norvell calls it a good matchup and FSU is excited to get started in conference. He calls this a "first step" for their goals in ACC play. Mentions it's BC's Bandana game and the significance of that for the Eagles. He talked to the team about that on Sunday night in terms of being respectful of what he embodied. Expects a good atmosphere and an emotional game.



