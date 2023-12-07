Visitor This Weekend

JRowland
May 29, 2001
37,251
7,118
113
@KStone22 has heard that Boston College will be hosting 6'7, 301-pound OL Pape Abdoulaye Sy on a visit this weekend.
He has also heard of at least three transfer prospects the Eagles are supposed to be hosting from other FBS programs but cannot share more at this time.
Boston College offered him about a month and a half ago so this has been in the works for a while. Sy comes via the NFL Academy in Loughborough, England. A lot of international football prospects come through it as a portal to the college ranks in the United States.
He is a native of Senegal.
Also affiliated with Brandon Collier, who helps international players be placed at US schools.
Gardner-Webb has also offered and Oregon State is a school that has been showing interest.
